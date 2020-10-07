Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Devils - Patrick Dempsey

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Devils - Patrick Dempsey

Devils - Patrick Dempsey

Devils - Patrick Dempsey Interview - The CW About DEVILS: An international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world's most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL's CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey).

After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Devils Season trailer - Success [Video]

Devils Season trailer - Success

Devils Season trailer - Success - The CW About DEVILS: An international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published
Devils S01E02 [Video]

Devils S01E02

Devils 1x02 - Season 1 Episode 2 - Episode Two Promo Trailer HD - The CW Directed by Nick Hurran Story by : Ben Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Devils 1x01 - Clip - You Know I'm Loyal Scene [Video]

Devils 1x01 - Clip - You Know I'm Loyal Scene

Devils S01E01 - Season 1 Episode 1 - Clip - You Know I'm Loyal Scene - The CW About DEVILS: An international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the charismatic yet ruthless..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published