The Prey Legend of Karnoctus Movie - Danny Trejo, Adrian Paul, Nick Chinlund Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:01s - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:01s - Published The Prey Legend of Karnoctus Movie - Danny Trejo, Adrian Paul, Nick Chinlund The Prey Legend of Karnoctus Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Platoon of U.S. Soldiers in Afghanistan searching for Taliban become trapped in a cave and are hunted down by a deadly creature. Directors: Cire Hensman, Matthew Hensman Writers: Matthew Hensman, Gustavo Sainz de la Peña, Gustavo Sainz de la Peña Stars: Danny Trejo, Adrian Paul, Nick Chinlund 0

