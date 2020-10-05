Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case, to remain in Jail|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case, to remain in Jail|Oneindia News

Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case, to remain in Jail|Oneindia News

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam on Friday.

However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

The fodder scam case pertains to irregularities worth Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93 when Yadav was Bihar's chief minister.

Yadav, who has been convicted of 3 cases in the multi-crore fodder scam IS staying at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science as he has been suffering from ‘Type 2’ diabetes and hypertension.

He is a chronic kidney patient.

#LaluGetsBail #FodderScam #ChaibasaTreasury


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lalu Yadav gets bail in Chaibasa Treasury case, but to remain in jail


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •HinduZee NewsIndiaTimes



Tweets about this

NewspointjK

newspointJ&K Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fo… https://t.co/kZh81X8wkG 5 minutes ago

phacyst

jayiradnak RT @ANI: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. How… 5 minutes ago

NitinSaxenaAdv1

Nitin Saxena Advocate RT @isiddiqui852: Ahead of #BiharElections2020, RJD chief #LaluPrasadYadav - convicted in several fodder scam cases - was granted bail by J… 6 minutes ago

IshuKeshri4

Ishu Keshri 27 RT @IndiaToday: The #Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar CM #LaluPrasadYadav in the #ChaibasaTreasury case, which is related… 10 minutes ago

bnb_legal

B&B Associates LLP The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the president of Rashtriya Janata Dal and the former Chief Minister of Bih… https://t.co/Jlham0CbQk 13 minutes ago

SayyedAhmedMeh4

Sayyed Ahmed Mehdi Rizvi RT @TheQuint: #LaluPrasadYadav has been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to the #FodderScam. However, he will remain in j… 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

India and Japan finalise an ambitious agreement on cyber-security|Oneindia News [Video]

India and Japan finalise an ambitious agreement on cyber-security|Oneindia News

India and Japan have finalised an ambitious agreement on cyber-security to boost cooperation on 5G technology and critical information infrastructure, and the two countries pledged on Wednesday to work..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:15Published
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody extended till October 20 [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody extended till October 20

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court in Mumbai extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others on Tuesday. Rhea, Showik along..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published
CBI raids premises linked to DK Shivakumar; Congress says it’s a witch-hunt [Video]

CBI raids premises linked to DK Shivakumar; Congress says it’s a witch-hunt

A big political war has broken out over the CBI raids on premises linked to Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar. Raids are being conducted in 14 locations across Karnataka, Mumbai and Delhi in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published