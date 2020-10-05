Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case, to remain in Jail|Oneindia News

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam on Friday.

However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

The fodder scam case pertains to irregularities worth Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93 when Yadav was Bihar's chief minister.

Yadav, who has been convicted of 3 cases in the multi-crore fodder scam IS staying at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science as he has been suffering from ‘Type 2’ diabetes and hypertension.

He is a chronic kidney patient.

