Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

Tory Lanez has been officially charged in connection with a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.


Tory Lanez Tory Lanez Canadian rapper and singer from Ontario

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion: Rapper charged with assault with firearm

 Court proceedings will start next week and faces up to 23 years in prison.
BBC News

Rapper Tory Lanez Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

 (LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles prosecutors on Thursday charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year...
WorldNews

Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

 Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in July.
CBS News

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper from Texas

Rapper Tory Lanez charged with with 2 felonies in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

 Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.
USATODAY.com

Rapper Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez faces several felony charges related to a shooting in the Hollywood Hills on July 12. The...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comTMZ.com



Credit: Billboard News
Credit: Billboard News
