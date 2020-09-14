Chaibasa Treasury case: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav

Last rites of former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh performed at Hasanpur Ghat in Mahnar, Vaishali District on September 14. Veteran politician and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS, Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was being treated for post COVID complications at the hospital in the national capital. Singh was a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on September 23 said that the state government will go to Supreme Court after the High Court rejected teachers' recruitment process in the state. Earlier, the Jharkhand HC cancelled the process of recruitment to around 17,572 posts of high school teachers in the 13 reserved districts in the state.
Seven Indians were kidnapped in Libya last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said. It added that India is in touch with Libya authorities to rescue them. The Indians hail from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. "The Indians were kidnapped at a place called Asshwerif on September 14. They were on their way to Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India. The Indians were working at a construction, oil field supplies company," MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added that in September 2015, Indians were advised to avoid travelling to Libya and later in May 2016, the government imposed a complete travel ban which is still in force. "Our Embassy in Tunisia has reached out to Libyan govt authorities concerned. The Indians are safe, their photographs have been shown to us. The government is in touch with their family members and the employer. We are trying our best to secure their release from captivity," Srivastava said.
Several farmers of Jharkhand's Dumka district have welcomed the new farm laws. A farmer said that now they don't have to give commissions to middlemen for their crops. The elimination of middlemen will be beneficial for them. Another farmer said, "We can now sell our crop wherever we want, we are now independent."
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a Clothes Sewing Training Centre in Dumka district. The training centre was inaugurated at Haripur Panchayat Bhawan in Dumka on September 16. CM Soren distributed cheques among the beneficiaries today.