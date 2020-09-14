Chaibasa Treasury case: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav

Global  
 

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on October 09.

He was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam.

However, Lalu Yadav will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.


