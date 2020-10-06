Global  
 

Coronavirus hotspots: Nottingham seeing 689.1 cases per 100,000 population

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

Nottingham now has thehighest rate in England, with 2,294 new cases recorded in the seven days toOctober 5 – the equivalent of 689.1 cases per 100,000 people.


Coronavirus: Nottingham students 'question logic' of university return

 Self-isolating students at the University of Nottingham say managers "don't care" about them.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Nottingham post box 'filled to brim' with test kits

 Royal Mail said the post box in Nottingham had "larger than usual volumes of completed test kits".
BBC News

