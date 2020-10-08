Customers are flocking to this food stall in New Delhi after the owners' emotional plea went viral.

Roadside food stall in India packed with customers after owners' emotional plea goes viral

The 80-year-old man, who owns the roadside stall, was seen in a video posted online crying at the fact that his food wasn't selling and he was only making 10 rupees (£0.11) a day.

Footage filmed on October 9 shows dozens of customers crowded outside Kanta Prasad's and his wife's, Badami Devithe, stall waiting to be served.

The couple has been running their shop, Baba ka dhaba, since 1990 but the coronavirus pandemic has made a severe dent in their business.

According to reports, Prasad has collected almost £2,100 in donations.