Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roadside food stall in India packed with customers after owners' emotional plea goes viral

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:52s - Published
Roadside food stall in India packed with customers after owners' emotional plea goes viral

Roadside food stall in India packed with customers after owners' emotional plea goes viral

Customers are flocking to this food stall in New Delhi after the owners' emotional plea went viral.

Customers are flocking to this food stall in New Delhi after the owners' emotional plea went viral.

The 80-year-old man, who owns the roadside stall, was seen in a video posted online crying at the fact that his food wasn't selling and he was only making 10 rupees (£0.11) a day.

Footage filmed on October 9 shows dozens of customers crowded outside Kanta Prasad's and his wife's, Badami Devithe, stall waiting to be served.

The couple has been running their shop, Baba ka dhaba, since 1990 but the coronavirus pandemic has made a severe dent in their business.

According to reports, Prasad has collected almost £2,100 in donations.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral [Video]

'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral

People queued up at Baba Ka Dhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media. "There was no sale during COVID-19 lockdown but now it feels like whole..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:05Published
Delhi: Emotional video of 80-year-old couple running Dhaba goes viral, help pours in | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi: Emotional video of 80-year-old couple running Dhaba goes viral, help pours in | Oneindia News

The Pandemic has been really hard everyone, but the roadside vendors have been devastated with no source of income under the pandemic as people are extremely cautious of eating from roadside stalls...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package Design Preview [Video]

2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package Design Preview

Ford today answers the call of Ranger customers asking for an even more off-road-capable and agile Built Ford Tough midsize truck, revealing the new available Tremor Off-Road Package designed to help..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:39Published