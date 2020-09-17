Heroic tourists rescued a girl after she accidentally fell into rapid water at a scenic area in southwestern China.

Tourists rescue girl after she fell into rapid water at Chinese scenic area

The video, filmed at Xiaoqikong Scenic Area on October 6, shows a man swimming to approach a girl trapped in the rapid water and putting a lifebuoy onto her before other tourists on the shore pulled her back to safety together.

The video was provided by local media with permission.