Tourists rescue girl after she fell into rapid water at Chinese scenic area

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Heroic tourists rescued a girl after she accidentally fell into rapid water at a scenic area in southwestern China.

The video, filmed at Xiaoqikong Scenic Area on October 6, shows a man swimming to approach a girl trapped in the rapid water and putting a lifebuoy onto her before other tourists on the shore pulled her back to safety together.

