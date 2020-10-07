Global  
 

U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Program (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (October 9) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.


U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

 Nobel committee cited the program for its efforts to combat hunger and fight food insecurity.
Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

 Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced - will Jacinda Ardern win?

 The winner of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize is moments away from being announced and bookmakers have our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the top three..
The U.S. Used to Write the Rules—Now China Does

 Link Copied Back in May, when President Donald Trump called for America to stop funding the World Health Organization, he presented a list of the WHO’s recent..
Nigerian migrant worker burned alive in Libya

 (CNN)Three men stormed a factory in Tripoli, doused a Nigerian worker in petrol, and set him on fire, according to a statement by the Libyan interior ministry,..
Gunmen kill 25 displaced people in Burkina Faso, U.N. says

 DAKAR - Armed assailants have killed 25 displaced people in northern Burkina Faso as their convoy tried to make its way home, the United Nations refugee...
All you need to know about Nobel Peace Prize 2020 winner World Food Programme

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday...
United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize

United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize

United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize

This Woman Won A Nobel Prize For Her Black Hole Discovery

This Woman Won A Nobel Prize For Her Black Hole Discovery

Andrea Ghez has been awarded the Nobel Physics Prize for her discovery that our galaxy revolves around a black hole.

U.S. 'family' poet wins Nobel Prize for Literature

U.S. 'family' poet wins Nobel Prize for Literature

[NFA] American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for works exploring family and childhood in an "unmistakable...voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence..

