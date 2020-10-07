U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Program (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (October 9) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.

The winner of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize is moments away from being announced and bookmakers have our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the top three..

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.

One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger

Nobel committee cited the program for its efforts to combat hunger and fight food insecurity.

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday...