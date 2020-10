Eye On The Day 10/9 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 minutes ago Eye On The Day 10/9 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall in Louisiana this evening, President Trump’s physician says he might be able to resume public events this weekend, and NASA is asking "What would you bring to the moon?" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Eye On The Day 10/8



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Parts of the Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Delta, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris sparred over issues like COVID-19 and.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:21 Published 23 hours ago Eye On The Day 10/7



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris debate tonight and President Trump appears to have change of heart after calling off COVID relief.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago Eye On The Day 10/5



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Doctors say President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed today and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there's progress on a coronavirus relief.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:19 Published 4 days ago