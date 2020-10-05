Sean Ono Lennon honours Dad John Lennon on his 80th birthday
Empire State Building lit up blue with peace sign for John Lennon's 80th birthday
John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano sent to Strawberry Field exhibition by George Michael estateJohn Lennon's 'Imagine' piano is on load to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool to mark the late music icon's 80th birthday and on behalf of the late George Michael's estate.
Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace PrizeSir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize