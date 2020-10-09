Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
GMB’s Ben Shephard Shocks Kate Garraway With Joke About Jacqui Smith’s ‘Jugs’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
GMB’s Ben Shephard Shocks Kate Garraway With Joke About Jacqui Smith’s ‘Jugs’
Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published
6 minutes ago
GMB’s Ben Shephard Shocks Kate Garraway With Joke About Jacqui Smith’s ‘Jugs’
GMB’s Ben Shephard Shocks Kate Garraway With Joke About Jacqui Smith’s ‘Jugs’
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Nobel Peace Prize
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Google
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Mike Pence
Amazon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tory Lanez Charged
Megan Thee Stallion
Mindy Kaling
Blake Jenner
World Food Programme
WORTH WATCHING
Trump lashes back at Michigan Governor Whitmer
U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Google must negotiate pay with publishers for content, French court rules
The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate