Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for efforts to combat hungerView on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published
U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Program (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (October 9) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published
Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk [Video]

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

 Nobel committee cited the program for its efforts to combat hunger and fight food insecurity.
CBS News

World Food Programme World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

 Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

World Food Programme: All you need to know about 2020 Nobel Peace Prize winner

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday...
Zee News - Published

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Tweets about this

ChileBio_AG

ChileBio RT @NobelPrize: BREAKING NEWS: The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme (… 1 second ago

my2_penny

My2PenniesWorth RT @jilevin: The World Food Programme Has Won The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/gE1ULSOO7F 3 seconds ago

TheSanJuanPost

The San Juan Post https://t.co/wbJ6OUCP9y World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 3 seconds ago

Millermena

James Miller RT @AFP: #BREAKING World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/BUa8NU0vDu 3 seconds ago

PaigeForExample

Paper ♡†• RT @politvidchannel: BREAKING: Donald Trump has lost the Nobel Peace Prize The World Food Programme has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace… 4 seconds ago

k_proberts

KPRoberts Nobel Peace Prize goes to World Food Program for efforts to combat hunger https://t.co/LtAupz3hpI 4 seconds ago

jgraddon

John Graddon, do-gooder,middle of nowhere, France. RT @agi818: Trump lost! UN's World Food Programme wins Nobel peace prize https://t.co/NpSM4D21sV 8 seconds ago

kuldeep_dangi

कुलदीप दांगी 🇮🇳 RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: The World Food Programme has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize 10 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize

United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published
Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts? [Video]

Can Greta Thunberg Win the Nobel Peace Prize in a Field Stacked With Pandemic Experts?

Any other years she would likely be a show-in. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published