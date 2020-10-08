Global  
 

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 129,677; 3,515 deaths

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 129,677; 3,515 deaths

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 129,677; 3,515 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 6,872 cases and 207 deaths as of Thursday.

Now a look at covid cases across our region.369 new cases and 9 new deaths to report tonight.allen county adding 74 new cases and kosciusko 28.elkhart reporting 131 new cases and 2 new deaths.

Six new cases in noble county and one new death.for more information on covid cases in your area visit




