Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 129,677; 3,515 deaths
The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 6,872 cases and 207 deaths as of Thursday.
Now a look at covid cases across our region.369 new cases and 9 new deaths to report tonight.allen county adding 74 new cases and kosciusko 28.elkhart reporting 131 new cases and 2 new deaths.
Six new cases in noble county and one new death.for more information on covid cases in your area visit