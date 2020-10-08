Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 129,677; 3,515 deaths Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 129,677; 3,515 deaths The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 6,872 cases and 207 deaths as of Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Now a look at covid cases across our region.369 new cases and 9 new deaths to report tonight.allen county adding 74 new cases and kosciusko 28.elkhart reporting 131 new cases and 2 new deaths. Six new cases in noble county and one new death.for more information on covid cases in your area visit





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: India's new recoveries exceeded new cases for 3 continuous weeks



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 09 reported single-day spike of 70,496 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 964 deaths in the same period,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 6 hours ago High COVID Numbers in Illinois



Public health officials reported 3,059 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as well as 32 more coronavirus deaths. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:15 Published 14 hours ago Massachusetts Reports 409 New Cases, 8 Additional Deaths



Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 134,277 while the total number of deaths is 9,350. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:13 Published 15 hours ago

