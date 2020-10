MI Gov. Kidnap Attempt Was Part of Larger Plan To Start Civil War Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published MI Gov. Kidnap Attempt Was Part of Larger Plan To Start Civil War Officials now say that the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a part of a larger plan to start a civil war. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Ancient Galapagos tortoises clash in a turf war over grazing rights



Galapagos tortoises are among the longest living animals on earth. Capable of living more than 200 years, these ancient beasts could be old enough to have been present when Charles Darwin made his.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago