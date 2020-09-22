'You are provoked to fight with each other': Anup Jalota on Bigg Boss

Singer Anup Jalota talks about Bigg Boss and his journey in the show.

"I don't watch Bigg Boss, I had only taken part in the show.

Bigg boss was a paid holiday for me and so I joined it.

If I get an invitation from big boss again, I will definitely go," he said.

The singer added, "In Bigg boss, there's no communication with the outside world.

You are provoked to fight with one another in Bigg Boss." Anup Jalota had appeared in the twelfth season of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

