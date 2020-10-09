Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:33s - Published 3 minutes ago

For this list, we’re taking a look at the best surprises, twists, and reveals from this definitive entertainment and comic convention.

Now that's what we'd call a 'shocker'!

Top 20 Comic-Con Surprises of All Time

Now that's what we'd call a 'shocker'!

For this list, we’re taking a look at the best surprises, twists, and reveals from this definitive entertainment and comic convention.

Our countdown includes “Iron Man” Trailer Premiere, Joss Whedon & J.

J.

Abrams, Together at Last, Bryan Cranston’s Cosplay, 2007 “Dark Knight” Viral Marketing Campaign, Avengers Assemble, and more!