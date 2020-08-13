Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walk Into Your Workplace In Style

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Walk Into Your Workplace In Style

Walk Into Your Workplace In Style

Whether you’ve lost your job because of the pandemic, or you’re just out of practise from working from home, these style tips will help you walk into your workplace with the confidence you need, and might even land you the job too!

Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Moor Mother - Circuit City

Moor Mother - Circuit City One of our era’s most urgent voices... Of all the projects 2020 has seen Philadelphia-based poet...
Clash - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Hyundai Venue Exterior Design [Video]

2021 Hyundai Venue Exterior Design

At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:41Published
2021 Hyundai Venue Preview [Video]

2021 Hyundai Venue Preview

At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:31Published
2021 Hyundai Venue Driving Video [Video]

2021 Hyundai Venue Driving Video

At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:43Published