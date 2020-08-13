Walk Into Your Workplace In Style
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s - Published
2 minutes ago
Walk Into Your Workplace In Style
Whether you’ve lost your job because of the pandemic, or you’re just out of practise from working from home, these style tips will help you walk into your workplace with the confidence you need, and might even land you the job too!
Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
One of our era’s most urgent voices...
Of all the projects 2020 has seen Philadelphia-based poet...
Clash - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
2021 Hyundai Venue Exterior Design At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:41 Published on August 27, 2020
2021 Hyundai Venue Preview At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:31 Published on August 19, 2020
2021 Hyundai Venue Driving Video At the 2019 New York International Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its all-new 2020 Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:43 Published on August 13, 2020