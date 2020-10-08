Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to be flown to Patna shortly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi. Several other politicos arrived at Paswan's residence to pay tribute. The LJP leader passed away at the age of 74 on October 08.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan.
President Ram Nath Kovind paid his last respects to union minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi on October 09.
Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). "There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD (U)," Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.
Seven people held in connection with former RJD leader Shakti Malik murder case in Purnia. He was shot dead by three masked men at his residence a day after he has been expelled from RJD on October 04. Speaking on this SP Vishal Sharma said, "We have recovered a diary, according to which, he gave loans to people. We were told that he used to make borrowers sign blank cheques and blank stamp papers to blackmail them later. Malik used to levy heavy interests, making it difficult for borrowers to repay. On Oct 3, he made an accused sit for 3-4 hrs and pressurised him to accompany him to Patna amid election season. Frustrated, they decided to kill him."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy to preserve trees for a clean and green Delhi. He said that Delhi govt has decided to set-up a Rs 20-crores Smog tower in Connaught Place which will purify the polluted air and provide filtered clean air. He said, "To curb pollution, Delhi govt has decided to set-up a Rs 20-crores Smog tower in Connaught Place, in addition to the Central govt's smog tower coming up in Anand Vihar. This tower will suck the air from the top and release filtered air near the ground."
In an interview with Hindustan Times Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stressed that coding is the need of the hour. The Delhi government which had introduced scratch level coding in school curriculums earlier this year is now taking it to the next level by partnering with Hindustan Times Codeathon. Around 12,000 government school students in the capital are set to benefit from the initiative, says Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio. As part of the Codeathon campaign, students will go through self-learning modules on HTML, CSS and Python. Online qualifiers and Finale will be conducted in December. Sisodia spoke on the importance of coding in a digital economy, encouraging more students to learn coding, and the way forward.HT Codeathon: Presenting Sponsor Cuemath, Powered by Delhi Government, Coding for Cause Partner IBM. To register, visit www.htcodeathon.com
Seven Indians were kidnapped in Libya last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said. It added that India is in touch with Libya authorities to rescue them. The Indians hail from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. “The Indians were kidnapped at a place called Asshwerif on September 14. They were on their way to Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India. The Indians were working at a construction, oil field supplies company,” MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added that in September 2015, Indians were advised to avoid travelling to Libya and later in May 2016, the government imposed a complete travel ban which is still in force. “Our Embassy in Tunisia has reached out to Libyan govt authorities concerned. The Indians are safe, their photographs have been shown to us. The government is in touch with their family members and the employer. We are trying our best to secure their release from captivity,” Srivastava said.
Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on October 09. He was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. However, Lalu Yadav will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.
