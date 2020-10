NFL Moves Patriots-Broncos To Monday Night

The Patriots did not have any new positive COVID-19 tests in their latest round of testing, so it appears they're set to play their rescheduled Monday night game with the Broncos.

WBZ-TV's Levan Reid joins Liam Martin on CBSN Boston to discuss the situation in the New England locker room, and how the NFL has handled COVID-19 this season.