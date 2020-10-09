Jane Austen Boxed Set

Jane Austen's stories of clever women, elusive love, and social mores have struck a chord with millions of fans who consider her work compelling, heartwarming, and essential.

Adapted time and again for screen and stage, these enduring classics remain as enjoyable as ever.

This elegant collection includes Austen's acclaimed novels Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Emma, Mansfield Park, Persuasion, and Northanger Abbey.

Readers will be enchanted by the specially designed spines, custom endpapers, and six brilliant stories.

Just like Jane Austen's memorable characters, readers will fall in love with this set of novels on their bookshelf.