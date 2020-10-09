St. Charles' Place to address senior housing needs

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 6 days ago

New options for senior housing in st.

Joseph.

St.

Charles' place is now open to those age 62 and older.

Catholic charities and the bishop of the diocese all on hand for a blessing ceremony yesterday, kq2 ron johnson was there and has more.

<<ron johnson reportingthe ceo of catholic charities says st.

Charles' place has been a project in the works for a while it has taken five years to get to this pointnow that work at the senior housing complex is nearly complete, and soon to be residents are ready to settle in.people will be moving in in the next couple of weeks and we have the first two buildings almost full.st.

Charles' place holds 38 units and the diocese hopes it will address the need for senior housing in the community our dream is to have ten times that but it is an evolution one of the great needs that we have today is affordable housing especially for so many of our senior citizens.

Many of our seniors maybe don't have the resources to have safe, clean affordable housing in a secure environment.

The bishop of the diocese calls the project a fruitful endeavor, drawing from the location's history it used to be an apple orchard and it's also on pear st., so there's a fruit theme to this whole thing, and it's going to bear fruit in the future with so many of our seniors residing here living their lives.

Catholic charities says they're proud to offer something both affordable and accommodating for people to call home.

Catholic charities of kansas city-st.

Joseph really is a big part of this community and wants to play a part in helping everyone here to thrive.

Ron johnson kq2 news>> catholic charities says there are still plenty of apartments avaliable you can call 816-298-4673