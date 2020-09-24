Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chancellor announces new job protection measures

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Chancellor announces new job protection measures

Chancellor announces new job protection measures

Chancellor Rishi Sunak added additional measures to his ‘Job Support Scheme’ today.

Workers will now receive two-thirds of wages if the business they work at is forced to close due to restrictions.

The changes come as pressure to protect jobs in areas under local lockdowns increases.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Chancellor denies rumours he is planning a future move to Number 10 [Video]

Chancellor denies rumours he is planning a future move to Number 10

Chancellor Rishi Sunak denies rumours he is planning a future move to Number10 and provides an update on the recent testing fiasco.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published
Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises [Video]

Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible". However, he added that once the country was through the Covid pandemic, he would look to restore public finances to a "sensible position". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown [Video]

Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns. She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Damien Hirst exhibition featuring early works opens [Video]

Damien Hirst exhibition featuring early works opens

An exhibition of early works by Damien Hirst, including a shark in formaldehyde and a 20ft bronze sculpture, has gone on display in London. The retrospective, titled End Of A Century, features more than 50 artworks spanning the 55-year-old's formative years as a student in the 1980s to his work as a leading contemporary artist during the 1990s. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published
Sturgeon keeps cafes open to tackle loneliness [Video]

Sturgeon keeps cafes open to tackle loneliness

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the reason she is keeping cafes open during the new lockdown measures is to “help reduce loneliness.” The exemption is to ensure those working from home or living alone have somewhere to meet friends or family. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Zahawi: Let’s not do ‘political point scoring’ [Video]

Zahawi: Let’s not do ‘political point scoring’

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has appealed to local leaders in the north of England not to do "political point scoring" following criticisms of Labour led authorities over perceived leaking of new restrictions. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Powell: Local funding is being 'clawed back' by government [Video]

Powell: Local funding is being 'clawed back' by government

Shadow business minister, Lucy Powell, has claimed more than £1 billion of funding allocated to support businesses through the virus crisis is being "clawed back" by the Government. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

What is the job support scheme? [Video]

What is the job support scheme?

A job support scheme is at the heart of the Chancellor's new package ofCovid-19 support measures, offering a fresh financial lifeline to workers andbusinesses as they prepare for a tough winter ahead...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions [Video]

Chancellor reveals jobs support scheme amid new Covid restrictions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said a new job support scheme would see the Government“directly support” the wages of people in viable jobs working at least a thirdof their normal hours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published