Chancellor announces new job protection measures

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible".
However, he added that once the country was through the Covid pandemic, he would look to restore public finances to a "sensible position".
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns.
She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts.
An exhibition of early works by Damien Hirst, including a shark in formaldehyde and a 20ft bronze sculpture, has gone on display in London.
The retrospective, titled End Of A Century, features more than 50 artworks spanning the 55-year-old's formative years as a student in the 1980s to his work as a leading contemporary artist during the 1990s.
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the reason she is keeping cafes open during the new lockdown measures is to "help reduce loneliness." The exemption is to ensure those working from home or living alone have somewhere to meet friends or family.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has appealed to local leaders in the north of England not to do "political point scoring" following criticisms of Labour led authorities over perceived leaking of new restrictions.
Shadow business minister, Lucy Powell, has claimed more than £1 billion of funding allocated to support businesses through the virus crisis is being "clawed back" by the Government.
A job support scheme is at the heart of the Chancellor's new package ofCovid-19 support measures, offering a fresh financial lifeline to workers andbusinesses as they prepare for a tough winter ahead...
