Chancellor announces new job protection measures

Chancellor Rishi Sunak added additional measures to his ‘Job Support Scheme’ today.

Workers will now receive two-thirds of wages if the business they work at is forced to close due to restrictions.

The changes come as pressure to protect jobs in areas under local lockdowns increases.

Report by Browna.

