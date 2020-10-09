Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

eku shooting gdk

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
eku shooting gdk
eku shooting gdk

The middle of a pandemic ... c1 3 while dominica they kentucky an erica bivens and cody adams on this friday, october 9 ... were voted developing story out of richmond this morning and get ... investigation underway upper man was shot ... killed ... conduct universities ... camp ... richmond police say they responded to ... a burglary just before two this morning on ... mainstream ... when they got there.

Police say they found a male.

The ... with a gunshot wound.

He was later identified as ... 59-year-old ... ready big waco ... .

He was taken to the hospital where police say he later died from his ... please tell as an unknown male forcibly entered the residence and later ... the scene after big shot ... get you sent out in the world.

Over 90 ... telling students to secure in place and hide out after someone ... shot ... your work also saying to barricade doors and windows ... that walked down was lifted around 330 this morning ... we say




You Might Like


Tweets about this

helloholle_p

Say hello hello RT @Anita_Izato: Lagos is having a peaceful protest and in Abuja, they're throwing tear gas and shooting at us!!! #EndSARSImmediately #Abu… 1 second ago

uziidili

UziiDili RT @nkay_yo: They’re shooting at us at Taj Bank #EndSARS #EndSarsProtests #EndSARSAbuja 1 second ago

TrumpsFavorite

L. Ashley Muñoz 🌎🇺🇸 RT @DeAnna4Congress: It's stunning how the FBI could foil a plot against Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't foil the Vegas shooting, Boston Mara… 1 second ago

Seunkhord

IamMavrick RT @PGeeman: The peaceful #EndSarsProtests in a few States have been disrupted by officers of @PoliceNG, leading to unwarranted violence an… 1 second ago

sabaahme18

Saba_ahme RT @zoo_bear: So TV9 Bharatvarsh airs 'ARMA3’ video game clip as Armenia shooting down Azerbaijani MiG-25 with an “exclusive” watermark on… 1 second ago

flyboyhemmy

Hemmy RT @currentiyke: Police are shooting at Abuja protesters right now #EndSARS 1 second ago

BlosyBea

Essie RT @Blackdotmandy: Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja is responsible for shooting Joy Eze in her mouth. He’s c… 2 seconds ago

sandra_onome

Erica's bright smile 🌟🌟🌟 RT @tiwascott: This is a video from how they started shooting at us. We weren’t even much and we peacefully carried placards and they still… 2 seconds ago