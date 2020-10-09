Adventure Word Cloud Boxed Set

There are so many adventures to choose from in this exclusively selected boxed set!

Four special-edition Word Cloud Classics are included: Call of the Wild and Other Stories, The Jungle Book, Peter Pan, and Treasure Island.

Readers will be proud to display these works on their bookshelf when not reading stories of the savage landscape of Yukon territory, the challenges of growing up in the jungle, flying to Neverland, and hunting for pirate treasure—and the pirate ship sailing across the spines is sure to provoke many an interesting conversation.