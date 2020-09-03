American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published 5 days ago American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic In times like these, Americans are struggling to maintain their overall health. According to new research, three in five say they have fallen off their previous health and wellness routine over the past few months. A poll of 2,000 Americans aged 18-49 discovered three-quarters of respondents admitted they wished they had a better wellness routine in place. For many Americans, the fall season is a time to reevaluate and set new goals, and survey findings indicate health and wellness goals are front of mind this year. When it came to the health concerns Americans surveyed would like to prioritize more, respondents agreed with physical fitness, sleep habits and healthy diet as the top three areas for renewed effort, yet many respondents also admitted to neglecting these aspects of their wellness routine the most.The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with One A Day® aimed to uncover the new health challenges Americans are facing. But why have people been unable to maintain their health and wellness routines? Some of the top reasons relate to eating habits, such as stress eating, while nearly a quarter said not having access to a gym has thrown them off.One in four American respondents agreed their mental health has been impacted, while three in 10 say they decreased their chances of being healthy by stocking their cabinets with junk food. Respondents also admit to letting their health slip because they are so busy caring for the needs of others, they've neglected their own health. Still, many have used their time at home to spark some new-found motivation in their health and wellness routines. Four in five respondents admitted to prioritizing their health more now than before, with three in four even hoping to be healthier this year than they were before.To accomplish this, American respondents have adopted new habits. For men, new wellness habits place an emphasis on eating more fruits and vegetables, while women have focused more on cooking healthy meals at home. In addition, approximately three in four respondents have been more mindful about their eating and nutrition habits. Seventy-two percent have been prioritizing their nutrition more, with almost half indicating they felt strongly about this.Eighty-two percent of respondents with families revealed their concern about meeting the nutritional needs of their children or family at home, with two in three parents agreeing that it is difficult finding healthy meals for their children who are picky eaters."When we don't eat enough variety of fruits and vegetables, we miss essential nutrients," stated McKel Kooienga, RDN, a spokesperson for One A Day. "Although I always recommend eating balanced diet first and foremost, multivitamins can be really helpful for people to help meet their nutritional needs." Despite being more mindful about nutrition, only one-quarter of respondents who previously were not taking a multivitamin have added one to their routine to help fill nutrient gaps in their diets. It turns out, this decision to take a multivitamin may help respondents fill any nutrient gaps they may not be getting through food alone. For example, one in three respondents are not getting enough fruits and more than half are not getting enough vegetables based on expert recommendations."Fortunately, taking a multivitamin can help support diets that may fall short in key nutrients," shared Kooienga. "When choosing a multivitamin, it's important to choose a brand that has a legacy of nutritional science and reflects the latest science and quality ingredients. You can always talk to your doctor or Registered Dietitian for advice and direction on what multivitamin is best for your age and lifestyle."In addition to nutrition, American respondents also aspire to improve on their overall health and wellness routines. Thirty-seven percent are seeking ways to uplift their moods. Forty-five percent are looking for more energy, while others are simply tired — with 37% saying they want to reduce their feelings of fatigue.Nearly a third are seeking out various opportunities to get their mental health back on track right now, while others focus on different wellness concerns. Forty-one percent are seeking out ways to get better skin while a further thirty-one percent are really struggling to lose weight. From having shinier hair (27%) to stronger nails (26%), people are looking for ways to improve their overall health and wellness — from the inside out.Considering all these health desires, three in four wish they took better care of their health overall - and may be seeking out new products and wellness practices to implement in their new routines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In times like these, Americans are struggling to maintain their overall health. According to new research, three in five say they have fallen off their previous health and wellness routine over the past few months. A poll of 2,000 Americans aged 18-49 discovered three-quarters of respondents admitted they wished they had a better wellness routine in place. For many Americans, the fall season is a time to reevaluate and set new goals, and survey findings indicate health and wellness goals are front of mind this year. When it came to the health concerns Americans surveyed would like to prioritize more, respondents agreed with physical fitness, sleep habits and healthy diet as the top three areas for renewed effort, yet many respondents also admitted to neglecting these aspects of their wellness routine the most.The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with One A Day® aimed to uncover the new health challenges Americans are facing. But why have people been unable to maintain their health and wellness routines? Some of the top reasons relate to eating habits, such as stress eating, while nearly a quarter said not having access to a gym has thrown them off.One in four American respondents agreed their mental health has been impacted, while three in 10 say they decreased their chances of being healthy by stocking their cabinets with junk food. Respondents also admit to letting their health slip because they are so busy caring for the needs of others, they've neglected their own health. Still, many have used their time at home to spark some new-found motivation in their health and wellness routines. Four in five respondents admitted to prioritizing their health more now than before, with three in four even hoping to be healthier this year than they were before.To accomplish this, American respondents have adopted new habits. For men, new wellness habits place an emphasis on eating more fruits and vegetables, while women have focused more on cooking healthy meals at home. In addition, approximately three in four respondents have been more mindful about their eating and nutrition habits. Seventy-two percent have been prioritizing their nutrition more, with almost half indicating they felt strongly about this.Eighty-two percent of respondents with families revealed their concern about meeting the nutritional needs of their children or family at home, with two in three parents agreeing that it is difficult finding healthy meals for their children who are picky eaters."When we don't eat enough variety of fruits and vegetables, we miss essential nutrients," stated McKel Kooienga, RDN, a spokesperson for One A Day. "Although I always recommend eating balanced diet first and foremost, multivitamins can be really helpful for people to help meet their nutritional needs." Despite being more mindful about nutrition, only one-quarter of respondents who previously were not taking a multivitamin have added one to their routine to help fill nutrient gaps in their diets. It turns out, this decision to take a multivitamin may help respondents fill any nutrient gaps they may not be getting through food alone. For example, one in three respondents are not getting enough fruits and more than half are not getting enough vegetables based on expert recommendations."Fortunately, taking a multivitamin can help support diets that may fall short in key nutrients," shared Kooienga. "When choosing a multivitamin, it's important to choose a brand that has a legacy of nutritional science and reflects the latest science and quality ingredients. You can always talk to your doctor or Registered Dietitian for advice and direction on what multivitamin is best for your age and lifestyle."In addition to nutrition, American respondents also aspire to improve on their overall health and wellness routines. Thirty-seven percent are seeking ways to uplift their moods. Forty-five percent are looking for more energy, while others are simply tired — with 37% saying they want to reduce their feelings of fatigue.Nearly a third are seeking out various opportunities to get their mental health back on track right now, while others focus on different wellness concerns. Forty-one percent are seeking out ways to get better skin while a further thirty-one percent are really struggling to lose weight. From having shinier hair (27%) to stronger nails (26%), people are looking for ways to improve their overall health and wellness — from the inside out.Considering all these health desires, three in four wish they took better care of their health overall - and may be seeking out new products and wellness practices to implement in their new routines.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Americans say every day in lockdown feels the same and they are less focused as a result



The majority of Americans said they have no energy and have felt their mental sharpness decline during the pandemic, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their time in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on September 3, 2020

