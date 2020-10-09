Lyft And Epic Launch Partnership To Allow Hospitals To Schedule Patients Rides

Lyft announced it's partnering with electronic health record (EHR) vendor Epic.

Business Insider reports the partnership will allow hospital staff to request pick up and drop off rides for patients' appointments.

The service will be offered for nonemergency medical transport service.

Health systems Ochsner Health in Louisiana and Tampa General in Florida are the first ones on board.

And other EHR vendors will likely partner with ride-hailing firms to boost their appeal to providers.