Jasleen Matharu- Anup Jalota to star in 'Wo Meri Student Hai'
Renowned singer Anup Jalota and actress Jasleen Matharu who gathered a lot of limelight in 'Bigg Boss 12' are again in the news.
Abdul Rahim KHAN Dirty couple both are giving bad massge to our society It is not america it is india. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasle… https://t.co/JcYciWf7NV 12 minutes ago
INDIA NARRATIVE Jasleen shared a new picture on her Instagram account where she can be seen in a bridal avatar and with her is… https://t.co/reTf2o7IS9 23 minutes ago
Grace RT @etimes: #JasleenMatharu shares a picture in a bridal avatar with #AnupJalota as fans wish them shaadi mubarak
https://t.co/VhrwPPbFri 30 minutes ago
ETimes Photogallery Viral wedding pictures of #Jasleenmatharu and #AnupJalota ! #weddingvibes #shooting
For more:… https://t.co/wuOkPgI6q5 32 minutes ago
ETimes #JasleenMatharu shares a picture in a bridal avatar with #AnupJalota as fans wish them shaadi mubarak
https://t.co/VhrwPPbFri 54 minutes ago
CD Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shares wedding pics with singer Anup Jalota, fans want to know if they are… https://t.co/sdaTPBEDlo 1 hour ago
0001 0007 RT @Showbiz_IT: Exclusive: #AnupJalota reacts to viral wedding photo with #JasleenMatharu
https://t.co/cVi5R2SE5E 2 hours ago
FARHAN Why Former 'Bigg Boss' Contestants Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu Are Trending https://t.co/Z9vTpVqSb1 2 hours ago