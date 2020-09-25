Michael Vick: OBJ is stepping up & being a leader, I like it | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The 3-1 Cleveland Browns are going up against the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts, and Browns' WR Odell Beckham Jr is confident about their chances against an elite Colts' defense.

Hear Michael Vick tells Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and Kevin Wildes why he loves this mindset more than the one OBJ displayed 2 weeks ago, and hear Marshall compare it to his own experience when he was in the league.