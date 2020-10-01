Nick Wright: LeBron doesn't lose close out games, Heat have no chance in Game 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1 game away from a championship, but the MIami Heat are determined to extend the series to Game 6.

Nick Wright is convinced the Heat won't have an answer for LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but Kevin Wildes breaks down what Jimmy Butler and the Heat need to do if they want to take this win.