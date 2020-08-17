Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuukka Rask Explains Why He Left Bruins In NHL Bubble

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Tuukka Rask Explains Why He Left Bruins In NHL Bubble

Tuukka Rask Explains Why He Left Bruins In NHL Bubble

Almost two months have passed since Tuukka Rask left the NHL’s bubble in Toronto during the Bruins’ postseason run.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

zlabiz

Zla Official Tuukka Rask Explains Why He Left Bruins In NHL Bubble – CBS Boston 2 hours ago

DrewGoldfarb

Drew Goldfarb RT @wbzsports: Tuukka Rask Explains Why He Left Bruins In NHL Bubble https://t.co/QWsIEA2JED 11 hours ago

F5Penguin

Nick DiMeo Hope everyone being toxic about his departure feels like***now. I'd wager that because of the fan base cursing h… https://t.co/aSJRMdt7RY 11 hours ago

wbzsports

WBZ Boston Sports Tuukka Rask On His Future With #NHLBruins: 'I Don’t Want To Play For Anybody Else' https://t.co/QWsIEA2JED 16 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Tuukka Rask Explains Why He Left Bruins In NHL Bubble https://t.co/SOp4be0KD6 16 hours ago

CCGPro

Kevin Piecuch A lot of bashers must feel pretty small today ! https://t.co/TWND8X1JXW 17 hours ago

MattVautour424

Matt Vautour RT @masslivesports: Tuukka Rask explains why he left NHL bubble in first public comments (report) https://t.co/guplHjUP6P 20 hours ago

masslivesports

masslivesports Tuukka Rask explains why he left NHL bubble in first public comments (report) https://t.co/guplHjUP6P 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bruins Forward Chris Wagner On Tuukka Rask Opting Out Of NHL Playoffs [Video]

Bruins Forward Chris Wagner On Tuukka Rask Opting Out Of NHL Playoffs

Tuukka Rask has the support of teammate Chris Wagner, who is upset over the amount of criticism the Bruins netminder has received for opting out of the NHL Playoffs.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:18Published