Vijay Mallya can't be extradited till resolution of secret legal matter: MEA | Oneindia News

India on Thursday said it is not a party to the secret legal matter in the United Kingdom that has held up fugitive businessman and former member of Parliament Vijay Mallya’s extradition to the country.

India has got the second set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals and entities under the automatic exchange of information pact with Switzerland, marking a key milestone in the government's fight against black money allegedly stashed abroad.

Amidst the massive viewership scandal, Republic TV's CFO will be summoned tomorrow at 11.

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old temple priest was set on fire with petrol by six people in Rajasthan's Karauli district.

83-year-old activist Father Stan Swamy was sent to jail till October 23 by a special court in Mumbai on Friday, a day after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the 2018 violence in Maharashtra's Koregaon-Bhima village and other news.

