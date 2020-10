Tom Brady Loses Track Of Downs, Ending Bucs' Comeback Hopes In Prime-Time Loss To Bears

Tom Brady entered Week 5 coming off one of his best games in years, a five-touchdown come-from-behind victory over the Chargers.

It was a dynamite performance from the 43-year-old, who showed that he can still -- still!

-- play a young man's game at its very highest level.

