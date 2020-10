Pelosi, Raskin Announce Legislation To Create Presidential Fitness Commission Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 minute ago Pelosi, Raskin Announce Legislation To Create Presidential Fitness Commission House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announced legislation Friday that would set up a process allowing Congress to establish a commission to determine a president's fitness to serve. Katie Johnston reports. 0

