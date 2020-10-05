Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Incident

Rapper Tory Lanez Facing Assault, Gun Charges For July Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion



Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was charged Thursday with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills earlier this summer. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:29 Published 1 hour ago

Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident



Tory Lanez has been officially charged in connection with a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 7 hours ago