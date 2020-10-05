Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Incident
Tory Lanez is officially charged.
Cardi B defends Offset.
Plus - One of Travis Scott's music videos hasn't been completely paid for.
Rapper Tory Lanez Facing Assault, Gun Charges For July Shooting Of Megan Thee StallionCanadian rapper Tory Lanez was charged Thursday with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills earlier this summer.
Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incidentTory Lanez has been officially charged in connection with a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan Thee Stallion Stands Up For Black WomenMegan Thee Stallion demanded that audiences “protect Black women” during her “Saturday Night Live” performance of “Savage.”