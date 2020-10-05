Global  
 

Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Incident

Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Incident

Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Incident

Tory Lanez is officially charged.

Cardi B defends Offset.

Plus - One of Travis Scott's music videos hasn't been completely paid for.


