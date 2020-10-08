Michigan Governor Ties Kidnapping Plot To Trump
Michigan Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer (D) blamed President Donald Trump’s hate rhetoric for fueling her alleged kidnapping scheme.
Janice Carrington Donald Trump is dangerous with his ties to the Far-Right Wing Extremists. Todays kidnapping event proves how his da… https://t.co/7NqRoKV9Nh 15 hours ago
paula toti Every day you have to take a deep breath. This time a thwarted kidnapping plot involving Michigan's governor, and t… https://t.co/FasPBQI3Rj 21 hours ago
Michigan Lt. Governor calls Trump 'a threat to the safety of every American'Michigan Lt. Governor calls Trump 'a threat to the safety of every American'
MI Gov. Kidnap Attempt Was Part of Larger Plan To Start Civil WarOfficials now say that the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a part of a larger plan to start a civil war. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has the latest.
Whitmer Slams Trump For Attacking Her After Foiled Kidnapping AttemptOn Thursday, the FBI revealed that 13 people were arrested in the kidnapping scheme aimed at Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The alleged plan included plans to overthrow several state..