Michigan Governor Ties Kidnapping Plot To Trump

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Michigan Gov.

Gretchen Whitmer (D) blamed President Donald Trump’s hate rhetoric for fueling her alleged kidnapping scheme.


Michigan governor accuses Trump of being ‘complicit’ in plot to kidnap her

Michigan governor accuses Trump of being ‘complicit’ in plot to kidnap her Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Donald Trump and other politicians who "failed to condemn"...
Reporters Recall Trump’s ‘LIBERATE MICHIGAN’ Tweet in Light of FBI-Thwarted Plot to Kill Gov. Whitmer: ‘Dangerously Indefensible’

Reporters Recall Trump’s ‘LIBERATE MICHIGAN’ Tweet in Light of FBI-Thwarted Plot to Kill Gov. Whitmer: ‘Dangerously Indefensible’ Blue-checked Twitter tied a mid-April tweet from President Donald Trump that read LIBERATE MICHIGAN...
Man Accused in Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Called Trump a 'Tyrant'

One of the militia members accused of planning to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previously...
Michigan Lt. Governor calls Trump 'a threat to the safety of every American'

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 08:25Published
Officials now say that the attempted kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a part of a larger plan to start a civil war. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has the latest.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published
On Thursday, the FBI revealed that 13 people were arrested in the kidnapping scheme aimed at Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The alleged plan included plans to overthrow several state..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published