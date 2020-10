Related videos from verified sources Player of the Week: Clinton QB Caleb Miller



Clinton senior quarterback Caleb Miller is this week's Bank Plus Blitz 16 player of the week as he led Clinton to a upset win over South Panola last Friday night with over 180 total yards of offense.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago Friday Night Blitz - Week 2: Xavier beats FVL 54-18 to snap four-game losing streak in Apple Bowl



Friday Night Blitz - Week 2: Xavier beats FVL 54-18 to snap four-game losing streak in Apple Bowl Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:52 Published 1 week ago Player of the Week: Raymond's Trent Singleton



Raymond quarterback and defensive back Trent Singleton earns the player of the week award. The junior posted 5 total touchdowns to go with 192 yards of offense to lead the Rangers to a senior night.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago