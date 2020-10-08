ISDH: Over 1800 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, Tippecanoe County reports 70
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, October 9, that 1,832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Both indiana and tippecanoe county have broken another single day record for the number of new covid-19 cases.
The indiana state department of health is reporting more than 18-hundred new cases statewide today.
That beats the old daily record by more than 300 cases.
The state is also reporting an additional 19 deaths.
Tippecanoe county has also seen a major spike - with 70 new confirmed cases.
Cass county has 21 cases - and benton county has two.
To see a county by county breakdown, head to wlfi dot com.
As always, news 18 promises to keep you informed and up to date on the pandemic's impact