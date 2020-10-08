Global  
 

ISDH: Over 1800 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, Tippecanoe County reports 70

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, October 9, that 1,832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Both indiana and tippecanoe county have broken another single day record for the number of new covid-19 cases.

The indiana state department of health is reporting more than 18-hundred new cases statewide today.

That beats the old daily record by more than 300 cases.

The state is also reporting an additional 19 deaths.

Tippecanoe county has also seen a major spike - with 70 new confirmed cases.

Cass county has 21 cases - and benton county has two.

To see a county by county breakdown, head to wlfi dot com.

As always, news 18 promises to keep you informed and up to date on the pandemic's impact




