LPD hosting drug take back event

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Thie quarterly event will be held on October 24

To safely get rid of expired medication.

The lafayette police department is hosting its quarterly "drug take back day".

All forms of prescription medication are accepted....also including syringes.

This is scheduled to be on saturday, october 24th from 10 a.m.

To 2 p.m..

Once things wrap up, these drugs will properly be disposed by the police department.

Sergeant, ian o'shields, recommends these items be dropped off in a storage container.

As far as the sharps and stuff are concerned, we do ask they're either in their container or, in the past i've seen people fill up a milk jug or some type of plastic container so we don't get poked.

O'shields says if you're not able to make it, you can contact the department directly.

However, he encourages them to wait for the next event in three months.

Downtown attica is one of the top ten indiana landmark's




