“The Conditions That We’re Facing Are Making Us Think Very Differently”—Nicolas Ghesquière Talks Louis Vuitton on Good Video Credit: VOGUE - Duration: 20:52s - Published 6 days ago “The Conditions That We’re Facing Are Making Us Think Very Differently”—Nicolas Ghesquière Talks Louis Vuitton on Good On today’s Good Morning Vogue, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière discusses his “phygital” spring 2021 show. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this