Red Cross Blood Services #DonateBlood RT @RedCross: As Hurricane #Delta approaches landfall, more than 650 of our disaster workers are ready to support relief efforts in Louisia… 20 seconds ago

Ron Bacon The Red Cross is in need of volunteers as Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall today in the Gulf of Mexico. This… https://t.co/Ye0K2NZIrN 2 minutes ago

Michelle RT @NPR: Hurricane Delta will bring a "life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds, and significant flooding" to the Gulf Coast, the Na… 5 minutes ago

America First News The Last Refuge: Hurricane Delta Approaches Texas/Louisiana Gulf Region – Landfall Expected Later Today… https://t.co/GEJUEIlT0l 10 minutes ago

@VirtualBrachmann RT @NWSWPC: Over 5 million residents of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee are under Flash Flood Watches this morning a… 11 minutes ago

A Minor RT @SophiaNBC12: The @NBC12 First Alert Weather Team is tracking Delta as it approaches landfall. Check the link below for the latest. #vaw… 14 minutes ago

Stephan Dreyse RT @SPACEdotcom: Hurricane Delta approaches Gulf Coast landfall in year of major storms https://t.co/OYnxobXJfP https://t.co/b9l7Ga0uab 19 minutes ago