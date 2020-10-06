New York Weather: Your Weekend Forecast

Julien 719 @miyabi65638032 Hello, Miyabi ! I hope all is well with you & your loved ones. Here? In general, we are Ok. Yes, Au… https://t.co/igLIjToOQa 4 hours ago
Jeremy Maidment @artinore @doitrightdog @TaraWardBooks @ReynoldsMD @HELENLANGLEY3 @LornaVBA @GSWnature @zeeemanq @BillHuntley1… https://t.co/VLKjIRjZ5Q 6 days ago
New Yorkers Face Voter Registration DeadlineNew Yorkers looking to have a say in the upcoming election must register to vote by Friday. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Construction Dip Leads To Car Damage On Henry HudsonA sudden dip in the roadway jolted drivers and caused accidents Friday morning on the Henry Hudson Parkway South. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from the scene.
NYC Begins Random Coronavirus Testing In SchoolsCoronavirus testing begins Friday in New York City public schools.