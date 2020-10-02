Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News

Global  
 

President Donald Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, phoned into Fox News' 'Hannity' on Thursday night and dodged host Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had been tested for the virus in recent days.


President Trump Plans for Rally in Florida Saturday Despite COVID Diagnosis

 President Trump says he feels "so good" and doesn't think he's got much of the coronavirus left in his system, so -- despite the absence of a negative test --..
President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists

 President Trump is finally saying the words he failed to say at the first presidential debate -- "I condemn all white supremacists." Trump called in to his..
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Investors' bets on a Democratic sweep grow [Video]

[NFA] Despite the skepticism about opinion polls after Trump's surprise win in 2016, investors have since increased bets that the Democrat will have a clearcut victory. Fred Katayama reports.

Comparing Trump and Biden's climate policies

 President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have vastly different policies when it comes to the issue of climate change. The Nation's..
Larry Kudlow says Trump has "approved" a "revised" stimulus package

 "Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!" the president tweeted Friday morning, after canceling talks.
Trump may return to campaign trail Saturday [Video]

Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House. Gloria Tso reports.

Wall Street ends higher as Trump boosts hopes of stimulus

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the..
How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know

 On Friday morning, ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson confidently told Fox News that Donald Trump was not exhibiting any symptoms from coronavirus. Scramble..
Trump looking to resume campaign events despite recent COVID diagnosis

 President Trump is pushing to hit the campaign trail as early as tomorrow despite concerns over his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. His doctor says he's stable and..
Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive [Video]

Mercedes report a second positive coronavirus test ahead of the weekend's Eifel GP at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

Is it safe for Trump to return to campaign trail after COVID diagnosis?

 President Trump says he's looking forward to returning to the campaign trail as early as tomorrow, less than a week after being hospitalized for COVID-19. Dr...
Trump’s Coughing Fit [Video]

During an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump could be heard coughing as he itched to get out of The White House for campaign rallies.

A Look At Where President Trump Has Been This Past Week [Video]

We don't know when the President was first infected or when he might have been contagious. There are still a lot of question about testing and incubation periods. But we do have a better idea of where..

Trump COVID Diagnosis Changes Stimulus Talks [Video]

