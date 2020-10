Chancellor announces new wage support for businesses forced to close PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:13s - Published Chancellor announces new wage support for businesses forced to close Workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses which are forced to closeunder new coronavirus restrictions will have two thirds of their wages paid bythe Government, the Chancellor has announced. 0

Tweets about this Rumi Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: Workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses which are forced to close under new coronavirus restrictions will have two thirds… 51 minutes ago PA Media Workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses which are forced to close under new coronavirus restrictions will… https://t.co/zSKQNsFbIM 54 minutes ago Harriet Line The support will see the Government pay two thirds of each employee’s salary – up to a maximum of £2,100 a month –… https://t.co/NvveG1fpt8 1 hour ago Thornton Springer Will the newly announced wage subsidies available through the Job Support Scheme be of use to your business? Even i… https://t.co/QjOnBt5rA2 6 days ago