UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:06s - Published UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize The United Nations' World Food Programme, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, in what its boss said was a call to action that no one should go hungry with the wealth in the world today. Soraya Ali reports. 0

