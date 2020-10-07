Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize

UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations' World Food Programme, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, in what its boss said was a call to action that no one should go hungry with the wealth in the world today.

Soraya Ali reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Peace Prize recognises world hunger on the rise [Video]

Peace Prize recognises world hunger on the rise

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:15Published

UN chief congratulates WFP on Nobel Peace Prize

 The World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls..
USATODAY.com
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme. The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering conditions for peace inconflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts toprevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for efforts to combat hunger

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:07Published

World Food Programme World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations

World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46Published

War and hunger

 Scott Pelley reports on the men and women of the World Food Programme who are risking their lives to save Syrians from starvation.
CBS News

War and Hunger

 Scott Pelley reports on the men and women of the World Food Programme who are risking their lives to save Syrians from starvation.
CBS News

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Gilgit Baltistan not part of Pakistan, says former PoK PM [Video]

Gilgit Baltistan not part of Pakistan, says former PoK PM

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan said that according to the United Nations, Gilgit Baltistan is part of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan has no locus standi on it. He said that Pakistan is violating the UN Resolution. Gilgit Baltistan is on boil since after Pakistan has announced to make it as its 5th province.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
Zimbabwe's food crisis: About 60% of population faces starvation [Video]

Zimbabwe's food crisis: About 60% of population faces starvation

The UN’s World Food Programme says more than eight million Zimbabweans would not have enough food by December.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to U.N. World Food Program

The agency was awarded the prize for providing food assistance to millions around the world,...
NYTimes.com - Published

WHO, Greta or press watchdogs for Nobel Peace Prize?

WHO, Greta or press watchdogs for Nobel Peace Prize? The World Health Organization is the bookies' favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday,...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to find out today if she has won the Nobel Peace Prize

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to find out today if she has won the Nobel Peace Prize Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in a three-way race for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

austexwoman

SJ 🍞🌹⏳🌹⚖️🌿🌎✊✌🏼🌻🌺🍀🎗️🚩 RT @Reuters: The U.N.’s food agency @WFP won the #NobelPeacePrize for its efforts to combat hunger and for preventing the use of hunger as… 50 seconds ago

AshBaxUN

AshleyBaxstrom RT @Reuters: The United Nations food agency, the @WFP, won the #NobelPeacePrize for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for… 1 minute ago

stellar__dust

Interstellar Philosopher RT @firstpost: Founded in 1961, the #WorldFoodProgramme specialises in getting assistance to the world’s most dangerous and precarious plac… 8 minutes ago

VEEGMediaGroup

VEEG Media UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/990Y1bMQBM 15 minutes ago

RDonatelle

RAD UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/DnZYeh30gK 18 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost Founded in 1961, the #WorldFoodProgramme specialises in getting assistance to the world’s most dangerous and precar… https://t.co/h1jVmRW9hQ 19 minutes ago

IndraManiPR

Indramani Pandey, IFS RT @Reuters: .@WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri said the #NobelPeacePrize win came as a complete surprise and left the organization elated htt… 31 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, as hunger mounts https://t.co/bqBxAbPzhw 33 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Program (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (October 9) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict-affected..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published