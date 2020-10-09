Global  
 

World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

WFP wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the world.


World Food Programme World Food Programme Food-assistance branch of the United Nations

UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations' World Food Programme, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, in what its boss said was a call to action that no one should go hungry with the wealth in the world today. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

UN chief congratulates WFP on Nobel Peace Prize

 The World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls..
USATODAY.com
World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46Published

War and hunger

 Scott Pelley reports on the men and women of the World Food Programme who are risking their lives to save Syrians from starvation.
CBS News

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Peace Prize recognises world hunger on the rise [Video]

Peace Prize recognises world hunger on the rise

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:15Published
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme. The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering conditions for peace inconflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts toprevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
BBC News - Published


Jordan- U.N. food agency WFP wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- The United Nations food agency, the World Food...
MENAFN.com - Published


World Food Programme fights hunger in crises and war zones

The World Food Programme’s Nobel Peace Prize award shines a light on vulnerable communities across...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for efforts to combat hunger

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:07Published
Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published