World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

WFP wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the world.

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme. The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering conditions for peace inconflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts toprevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Scott Pelley reports on the men and women of the World Food Programme who are risking their lives to save Syrians from starvation.

The World Food Program has won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls..

UN food agency wins Nobel Peace Prize The United Nations' World Food Programme, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, in what its boss said was a call to action that no one should go hungry with the wealth in the world today. Soraya Ali reports.

The World Food Programme’s Nobel Peace Prize award shines a light on vulnerable communities across...

Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger