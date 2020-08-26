Kevin Bacon reveals what role earned him respect as an actor Bang Media - Duration: 01:28s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:28s - Published Kevin Bacon reveals what role earned him respect as an actor Kevin Bacon struggled to be taken seriously as an actor until he starred in 'JFK'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Kevin Bacon reveals what role earned him respect as an actor #KevinBacon #Film #Acting #CelebrityNews https://t.co/SLkOAQP6FM 3 days ago