Top 10 Best David Rose Quotes on Schitt's Creek

These David Rose quotes are simply the best.
Our countdown includes human emotion, his birthday plans, one with nature, and more!
Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About Schitt's CreekThese behind the scenes secrets about Schitt's Creeks might take you by surprise.
Top 10 Times Alexis Rose Was the Best Character on Schitt's CreekBecause we all need a little bit more Alexis, here are the times Alexis Rose was the best character on "Schitt's Creek."
Top 10 Best Schitt's Creek Music MomentsThese "Schitt's Creek" music moments are simply the best.