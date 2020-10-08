Hurricane Delta 2 p.m. update

Lucy Bergemann Breaking Weather Alert Update: Hurricane Delta is only about 5 hours away from making landfall in LA. Heavy rain an… https://t.co/wgrTooEqNU 14 seconds ago
Cancun Discounts #HurricaneDelta Update:
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami confirmed #Delta had weakened to a Category 2 H… https://t.co/joKMbpvY5E 34 seconds ago
Alix Chaytor RT @MatthewCappucci: A forecast video update: https://t.co/KG37gNHEwv 40 seconds ago
karen a coburn#🙏❤⚓🇺🇸🌎🗽🎻🎹📸☮☦ RT @NWSMobile: 🌀10pm Update [10/08]: Hurricane #Delta continues to strengthen as it moves thru the Gulf this evening.
🌊Coastal Flood Advis… 44 seconds ago
Matthew Cappucci A forecast video update: https://t.co/KG37gNHEwv 1 minute ago
Paul Fox @realDonaldTrump @fema THE CLAIM: "Just got a briefing on Hurricane Delta"
THE TRUTH: "I saw a quick update on FOX" 1 minute ago
Detrick Roberson If you're a Gulf States resident, given the increased frequency of regional hurricane level storms & in terms of ca… https://t.co/hmJAv860ps 2 minutes ago
Gray Television Washington News Bureau HURRICANE UPDATE: Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the re… https://t.co/c8jFUX1u8g 2 minutes ago
Hurricane Delta 1 p.m. updateMeteorologist Christana Kay is tracking Hurricane Delta.
Hurricane Delta noon update16 WAPT meteorologist Christana Kay is tracking Hurricane Delta.
Chelsea Ingram And Marty Bass Have A Look At Your Friday Afternoon ForecastMoisture from the remnants of Hurricane Delta will reach Maryland over the weekend.