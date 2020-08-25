Tasmanian devils – the carnivorous marsupials whose frenzied eating habits wonthe animals cartoon fame – have returned to mainland Australia for the firsttime in 3,000 years. “Seeing those devils released into a wild landscape —it’s a really emotional moment,” said Liz Gabriel, director of Aussie Ark,which led the release effort in partnership with other conservation groups.The 11 most recently released devils began exploring their new home once theywere freed from cages at the near-1,000-acre Barrington Tops wildlife refugein New South Wales, about 120 miles north of Sydney. Hollywood star ChrisHemsworth was on hand to help release the creatures.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
In an exclusive Reuters interview, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said "some of the biggest fires in recorded history raging right now" are the result of people using the "thin shell that surrounds our planet as an open sewer for dumping all of the heat trapping pollution."
In an exclusive Reuters interview, Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore weighed in on President Donald Trump's claim that voting by mail is unreliable, saying, "to try to deprive people who are scared of the pandemic from voting by mail by dismantling the postal service, he's attempting to put his knee on the neck of democracy."
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58Published
Tweets about this
PATTI FELTON Prince William Previews His TED Talk: “The Shared Goals For Our Generation Are Clear” https://t.co/utMxTSZEOo via @VanityFair10 hours ago
One News Page Prince William previews his Ted Talk
https://t.co/YKbpY8fXi5 🔴🌐
The #DukeofCambridge is making his first-ever Ted… https://t.co/YGG5WNwavw 12 hours ago
Anita Nelam Adams Prince William Previews His TED Talk: “The Shared Goals For Our Generation Are Clear” https://t.co/7TF2Yd2Tz9 via @VanityFair21 hours ago
Jen Burs (Jeanne ) Prince William Previews His TED Talk: “The Shared Goals For Our Generation Are Clear” Climate Change https://t.co/Xj9K8y1ujB 23 hours ago
ANDREINA Prince William Previews His TED Talk: “The Shared Goals For Our Generation Are Clear” https://t.co/APEqJlLUEo https://t.co/H7KWKDMHGj 1 day ago
Bill & Ted Face The Music: Death Hopscotch Clip - Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of..